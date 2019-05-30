//Volunteers Needed for GAGP Events

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions is seeking 18-year-old male and female volunteers for customer service, to serve in registration tents, par 3 tents, and scoring tents.

Events are scheduled Tuesday through Sunday throughout the state.

Interested individuals should contact John Ungar with Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions at 614-441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com



GEORGIA AMATEUR GOLF PROMOTIONS UPCOMING EVENTS

JUNE 8 SAT Little Ocmulgee Mcrae Ga. Individual stroke play. Open to male amateur golfer 21 years old and older. Flighted by age 21-49- 50-59- 60-69 70-up Deadline to enter June 1, 2019

JUNE 19 WED MICHELOB ULTRA SENIOR BLITZ 50 years old and older. Stonebridge CC Albany, Georgia Deadline to enter June 12

June 26 WED GAGP Round Up Circle Stone CC open to male amateur golfers 21 years old and older Deadline to enter June 19.

June 27 Thur Individual match play Quiet Pine GC at Moody Air force Deadline to enter June 22

July 6 Sat Individual Stroke play (net) Circle Stone CC Deadline to enter June 29.

July 11 Thur Laura Walker Michelob Ultra Senior Blitz 50 years old and older Deadline to enter July 9

July 18 Thurs Senior 4-ball Kinderlou Forest GC 50 years old and older. Deadline to enter July 11



July 27 Sat skins game (CARRY OVER) Circle Stone CC open to male amateur golfers 21 years old and older.

Contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions for entry forms to all events. Do not contact golf courses. 614-441-3965 e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com