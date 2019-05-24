//VCS to Offer a Variety of Summer Athletic Camps for Kids

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools will host a variety of camps for kids over the first few weeks of summer.

All of the camps are fundraisers for individual athletic teams while offering opportunities for younger students to interact with high school athletes and coaches.

The Tenth Annual Lil Cats Camp will take place May 28 and 29 from 9 am until noon at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. This $20 football instructional camp will cover all positions for children ages 6 through 12. Participants will also play their very own “Cat Ball” league game at the end of the camp.

The 2019 Summer Baseball Camp for Kids ages 6 through 13 will take place June 3 through June 5 from 9 am until noon at Bazemore Field on the campus of the old Valdosta High School (3101 North Forrest Street). This camp will consist of fundamental sessions, drills, and activities in core areas of the game as well as position specific defensive instruction and individual offensive mechanics. The cost of the camp is $75 per participant.

The State Champ Camp for children in PreK through 8th grade interest in wrestling will be June 3 through 6 from 9 am until noon. This camp is for experienced and non-experienced students interested in learning more about wrestling. Camp staff will consist of VHS State Championship Wrestling Team and coaches. Participants should go to the VHS wrestling room near the gymnasium at the new Valdosta High School. Cost is $50 per wrestler.

Valdosta Wildcat Varsity Cheerleaders will host an instructional camp for rising kindergarten through 6th graders June 3 through 5 from 9 am until noon. Participants will receive instruction in cheer technique, dance, jumps, and stunts. They will also get a camp t-shirt, mid-morning snacks and a pizza party on the last day. Cost is $50 per student and the camp will be held in the gymnasium of the new Valdosta High School.

Lastly, students have the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of soccer from the VHS varsity coaching staff and players while having fun! Rising third through ninth grade participants will receive a free t-shirt and be provided with snack each day. The $40 camp will be held at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium from June 24 through 26 lasting from 9 am until noon.

More information and all registration forms can be found on the VCS website at http://bit.ly/2019KiddieCamps.