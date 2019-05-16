//VSU Wins Men’s GSC All-Sports Trophy, Finishes 3rd Overall

Share with friends











BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The 2018-19 season proved to be one the best for the Valdosta State Athletic Department as it claimed the Men’s Gulf South Conference All-Sports Trophy and finished third overall between the men’s and women’s programs, the league office announced Wednesday.

Valdosta State claimed its first outright men’s trophy this year with 44.375 points, since 2009-2010. VSU last won the title in 2012-13, when it shared with West Florida. The Blazers won conference titles in football and men’s tennis, while sharing the regular season title in men’s basketball and finished runner-up in men’s golf this season. VSU has won eight men’s titles since its first one in 1996-97, when VSU claimed both the men’s and women’s titles.

On the women’s side, VSU finished fifth with 36.250 points as West Florida claimed the title. Lee was second (46.375), followed by Alabama Huntsville (38.750) and West Alabama was fourth (38.625).

Overall, the Blazers finished third this year with 80.625 points combined points between the Blazer men’s and women’s programs, as West Florida won the overall title for the sixth season in a row with 91.750 points, followed by Lee (83.375) and then VSU. The overall award began in 2013-14. VSU finished second overall in 2016-17 for its highest finish for the overall award since its inception.

The GSC will present the All-Sports Trophies at its Annual Awards Banquet, Thurs., May 30, at the Hilton Pensacola Beach Hotel in Pensacola Beach, Fla. There, the GSC also will recognize its “Top Ten” student-athletes and announce the winners of the Commissioner’s Trophies.

Not only did VSU excel in the GSC this season, but it had eight of its 12 intercollegiate sports qualify for NCAA postseason play in 2018-19. Along with football, men’s and women’s cross country qualified for regionals, men’s basketball, softball, men’s tennis, men’s golf and baseball will compete this weekend in the NCAA South II Regional in Cleveland, Miss.

The Blazers open the regional with No. 3-seed Eckerd College at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 16.