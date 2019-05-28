//U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Nearly Unstoppable

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – With the FIFA World Cup coming up, the U.S Women’s soccer team looks to win it all.

Since the start of the new year, they have played several International Friendly games and have accumulated a record of 7 wins, 1 loss and 2 draws.

The team has several tough games coming up with the Women’s World Cup starting soon. They will face Thailand on June 11th, Chile on June 16th and Sweden on June 20th.

The U.S. is the favorite to win it all. Especially after winning the World Cup back in 2015 against Japan. They haven’t slowed down one bit and look to repeat at FIFA World Cup Champs.

