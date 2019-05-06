//Titletown Wrestlers Rep At National Tournaments

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – With summer wrestling season in full swing, Titletown Wrestling Academy wrestlers traveled to Brunswick, GA on April 27th to compete in the 2019 AAU championships.

Four out the five attending wrestlers returned to Valdosta with hardware. Antonio DelVecchio Jr. had a dominating performance going 7-0 with no points scored on him all tournament and came home the 2019 Champion at 117 lbs. Christian Hartpence placed 3rd at 132 lbs, Layne Davis placed 4th at 117 lbs, and James Dudwoire placed 5th at 132 lbs. “It was a good day of wrestling, and a really good day for our wrestlers,” said Coach DelVecchio.

They will be traveling with Titletown Wrestling Academy’s National Team “Titletown Chaos” to compete in Southern Throne in Myrtle Beach, SC May 18th and Summer Nationals in Atlantic City, NJ July 23rd.



Titletown Wrestling Academy is a Veteran owned and operated 501c3. If you would like to be part of the winning Tradition at Titletown Wrestling Academy, Contact Coach Antonio DelVecchio at Titletownwrestling@gmail.com or visit their website www.TitletownWrestling.com.