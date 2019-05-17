//Spring Football Is Here

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Both Lowndes and Valdosta have their spring games tonight and it’s like Christmas for the town of Valdosta.

Lowndes is coming off a good season and hopes to get some momentum tonight before the summer. The Vikings will host the Demons of Warner Robins tonight.

Warner Robins is coming off a heartbreak loss to Bainbridge in the state title game last year. They won’t have the Fromm brothers at the helm and will have a new head ball coach this year.

Lowndes vs. Warner Robins will start at 7 P.M. at Martin Stadium.

Valdosta will have their spring game tonight and it will be an intrasquad scrimmage at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. The ‘Cats have new names this year and they hope to get better before the fall.

Expect Valdosta’s offense to pick up where it left off and maybe be even better than last year. They’re going into the second year with offensive coordinator Joshua Crawford.

The scrimmage will start at 7 P.M. tonight.