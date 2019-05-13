//Six Vikings Sign to The Next Level

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Six Lowndes High Viking baseball players have signed to play at the next level.

Friday, Easton Willis, Tyler Alonso, Dalton Smith, Andrew Clark, Cameron Carter and CJ Rose all signed.

Alonso, Clark and Willis all signed to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Smith signed to the Georgia Institute of Technology. Carter signed to Seminole State College of Florida and Rose Signed with Tallahassee Community College.

Very proud of these young men. They were a pleasure to coach this year and all of them will be successful at the next baseball level as well as in life. Lowndes baseball coach, Coach Redshaw

Carter finished the season with a .268 average and 9 RBI’s. Rose ended with a .405 average, 4 home runs and 25 RBI’s. Willis had a decent year with a .346 average and 14 RBI’s.

Alonso ended 2019 with a .176 average and three RBI’s. Smith had a good year with a .301 average, one home run and 18 RBI’s. Clark ended with a .142 average and a double on the year.