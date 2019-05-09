//Should Propst Have Been Fired Sooner?

VALDOSTA – After everything former Colquitt County head football coach Rush Propst went through in Moultrie, his salary still rose.

Propst was recently fired after he was accused of a lot of things but hasn’t come to light until now.

Propst was on the path to getting fired but much sooner. First Coast News obtained files that “coach remained in his position long after accusations surfaced involving prescription drugs, sideline temper tantrums and illegally recruiting players.”

According to First Coast News:

December 2008: Propst, hired nearly 11 months earlier, received a written reprimand from a former Colquitt Co. Superintendent. He criticized Propst for failing to show up to work, lack of communication and for not finalizing his divorce from a previous marriage.

He also expressed concern about unnecessary purchases, such as a request for sweats in the amount of $8,000 and travel in excess of $1,200 without any prior approval.

The superintendent also questioned his use of a district-owned vehicle for personal use. Also an issue, his sideline behavior. “Your sideline conduct is generally contrary to what is the norm in South Georgia football,” according to the letter, “I fully understand the potential negative ramifications of this document on our relationship and your attitude toward the Colquitt County Schools and its programs including football. To create negatives is not my intent. This is what I consider to be a major effort to document for your consideration what I view to be the major issue that must change…You.”

April 2, 2009: Propst had to be reminded, again and in writing, to cover the $100 fine Colquitt County Schools paid on his behalf the previous November because he was ejected from a football game.

January 3, 2012: Propst writes a $250 check to cover a fine for comments he made to a local paper on Dec. 12, 2011 criticizing referees from a recent game – a violation of GHSA rules.

February 20, 2012: A private investigator sends a report to the Georgia High School Association after being hired by a group of citizens to investigate illegal recruiting practices by Propst. The allegations: Propst recruited multiple players from Alabama to Colquitt County, Ga. by promising their mother economic help. The players were too old to play high school football in Alabama. In a follow-up letter, Propst denied the allegations. The GHSA found no evidence of any wrong-doing by Propst.

Fall 2012: Multiple text messages and emails show attempts by then-Colquitt County High Principal Bob Jones attempting to reach Propst when he didn’t show up for work. Jones did not return multiple calls or text seeking comment for this story.



September 12, 2012: Propst is reprimanded for getting into argument with a referee. According to the letter, then-Principal Bob Jones told Propst “I cannot, will not, condone the type of physical encounter that you had with the official this past Friday night as the result of a judgement call that did not go our way.”



October 2, 2012: DePaul sends Propst a letter warning, “I want to be clear, if there is any inappropriate action on your part the rest of the season, you have had your warnings. You will be suspended without pay, and further inappropriate action on your part could lead to your dismissal. You have betrayed the two people who were your staunch supporters and will continue to do so, as long as you conduct yourself in a professional manner and exhibit the role model that all us look to you as being.” The letter was sent after Propst publicly chastised Colquitt County School administrators because he was unhappy.

October 9, 2012: The GHSA declines to punish Lowndes County High School after Propst accuses them of stealing offensive play calling signals. Propst accused a former Colquitt County High assistant coach of stealing the signals to help beat the Packers.

October 12, 2012: A mother of a then-Colquitt Co. high football player sends a letter complaining that her son received the prescription painkiller, Ultram, at Propst’s direction. In the letter, she says her son was injured during a scrimmage in Alabama and received Ultram to help with the pain. Her son believed his collarbone was broken despite never getting an Xray or visiting the hospital, and according to the mom’s letter, the pain was substantial enough for her son to cry.

According to WebMd, Ultram may cause withdrawal reactions. In the letter, she wrote “[her son] said he was alright, but he didn’t sound alright. His voice was slurred. I came to see what they gave him, it was Ultram and he had taken all twenty pills. He said [Coach Propst] told him every time he gets up to tinkle take two. The bottle said take one every four hours.”

The mom says in her letter that she never discussed this issue with Propst or the coaching staff.

The letter is at least 12 pages, but only the 11 pages remain in Propst’s file. An attorney representing the Colquitt County School Board, William C. McCalley, said via email, “Unfortunately, there is no page 12 or any other page in the files of the Board that anyone knows about. And as you can see from looking at the letter, there is no information on the letter saying to whom it was addressed or delivered to, when it was delivered or how it was delivered.”



August 26, 2013: The GHSA warns Propst about his sideline behavior. He was upset on the sideline because he believed the referees were making the wrong calls.