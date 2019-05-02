//SGAC Devil Dogs Show Out

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – It was a big weekend for the SGAC Devil Dogs, who were represented at the GA Games Greco-Roman, Freestyle and Folkstyle Wrestling Championships, as well as the 2019 AAU Georgia Folkstyle State Championship.

Devil Dogs Ian Stephens (4th) and Daniel Walden (2nd) competed at the AAU State Championship, which was held at Brunswick High School in Brunswick, GA on Saturday. The GA Games was held at Life University in Marietta, GA on Saturday and Sunday and ten Devil Dogs competed in the three different styles, Greco-Roman, Freestyle and Folkstyle, against some of the toughest competition in the State. “Almost every weight class had a State placer or champion in it. The kids that turn out for the Olympic styles of wrestling are the best of the best in our State”, SGAC Coach Jason Griner stated.

Three Devil Dog Wrestlers brought home the coveted Ironman Trophy, having scored the highest placements in all three styles to achieve this honor. The SGAC Ironmen were Hunter McCullough, Cadet, (1st in all three styles), Kamden “Kamo” Ray, Bantam (1st in all three styles) and Eric Micklon, Schoolboy (2nd in Greco-Roman, 3rd in Freestyle and 3rd in Folkstyle). Ethan McCullough, Cadet, placed 1st in Folkstyle, 1st in Greco-Roman and 3rd in Freestyle and Cole McCullough, Cadet, placed 3rd in Freestyle. Cameron Bradley, Cadet, was 1st in Freestyle and 2nd in Greco-Roman and Darrell Rochester, Cadet, was 2nd in Freestyle and 4th in Greco-Roman. Rochester earned his first SGAC 5 Point Flight Instructor Award for an exemplary throw of his opponent this weekend. Dominic DiTomasso, Cadet, placed 2nd in Greco-Roman and Folkstyle and 3rd in Freestyle.

TJ Lockett, Novice, and TJ Gallagher, Schoolboy, each placed 4th in Greco-Roman and Bryson Gallagher, Bantam, placed 2nd in Greco-Roman and Freestyle and 3rd in Folkstyle. One of SGAC’s college wrestlers, Quin McGlamery also competed in the Open Division, placing 3rd in Folkstyle. Former 6A GHSA State Champion McGlamery is currently wrestling with the Life University Running Eagles. SGAC also impressed in the final Team standings, placing 1st in Peewee Folkstyle, 1st in Bantam Greco-Roman and Freestyle, 3rd in Cadet Greco-Roman and Freestyle and 4th in Schoolboy Folkstyle and 4th in Freestyle Novice.

“It was a good weekend for our wrestlers at both tournaments and we’re really proud of how they performed,” SGAC Coach Darshawn Sharp said. SGAC is preparing for a big push to the National level competitions coming in May, June and July. Devil Dogs will represent on the Team GA National Teams at the UWW Women’s Championships in May, the Schoolboy, Cadet, Women and Junior Duals and the USA Kids GR/FS National Championships in June and the big show in Fargo, ND, the US Marine Corps/USAW Cadet/Junior Greco-Roman and Freestyle National Championships in July. The South Georgia Athletic Club is a non-profit, USA Wrestling Affiliated program located at the Old Valdosta High School, offering training in all three of the aforementioned styles for all ages.