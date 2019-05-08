//Registration Now Open for 2019 Lady Blazer Basketball Camp

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – Registration now is open for the annual summer VSU Lady Blazer Basketball Camp.

The schedule this year will feature three camps during the month of June, beginning with the Team Camp on June 7-8. The Lady Blazer team camp will be available for high school varsity and junior varsity teams and will give those teams the opportunity to compete against other schools on the court of The Complex, Lady Blazer basketball’s top-notch facility.

The Elite Camp will follow on June 9th. The Elite Camp will be a one-day camp from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., with registration opening up at 11:30. Available for ages 9th – 12th graders, the Elite Camp will place an emphasis on individual player skill development with 5-on-5 competition and drill sequences just like the Lady Blazers do it in practice.

Also, the Kid’s Camp will be available for little Lady Blazers ages 5-13. The camp will take place from June 24-27 from 8:00 p.m. – 12:00 p.m. The last day will feature a closing ceremony at the conclusion of final session at noon. Campers will receive a T-Shirt, and lunch will not be provided.

Registration cost is set at $100 for the Kid’s Camp and $65 dollars for the Elite Camp. Team camp pricing varies, and information can be found via the registration link at the top of this page. To secure your spot, please download and complete the application form located via the link at the top of the page and submit to Graduate Assistant Jayda Worthy (jrworthy@valdosta.edu). Spaces are limited.