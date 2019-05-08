//No. 16 Valdosta State Men’s Tennis Awarded Hosting Duties in NCAA South Regional

Share with friends











INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The No. 16 Valdosta State men’s tennis team earned the No. 2-seed and hosting duties for one of two NCAA Division II South Regionals, announced by the NCAA on Tuesday evening. This marks the first time VSU has hosted the regional since 2011.

On the VSU side of the South Regional, the Blazers will face No. 7-seed Saint Leo and No. 3-seed West Florida will battle No. 6-seed Rollins. The matches will take place the VSU tennis courts May 11-12, in a single-elimination format with the winner of the four team-tournament will advance to the NCAA Division II National Championship May 21-24 at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs, Fla.

The Blazers won their 13th Gulf South Conference title with a 4-2 win over West Florida in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday. VSU has won 15-straight matches and is 15-3 on the year. The Blazers are making their 25th entry into the NCAA Championship and are 51-22 all-time with two national championships and three runner-up finishes. This marks the sixth-straight year VSU has qualified for the NCAA postseason and the 51 wins are fifth-most in NCAA Division II.

Saint Leo went 16-9 this year and 5-3 in the Sunshine State Conference. The Lions went 1-2 in the SSC Championship.

West Florida finished runner-up to VSU in the regular season and was runner-up to the Blazers in the conference tournament. UWF is ranked seventh nationally in the latest ITA rankings and went 20-6 overall this season, while going 9-1 in GSC play.

Rollins is ranked 10th in the latest ITA rankings and went 18-6 this year with a 5-3 record in the SSC. The Tars went 2-1 in the SSC Championship finishing third with a 4-2 win over Saint Leo.

