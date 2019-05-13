//No. 16 Blazers Fall 4-2 in Regional Final

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – In the third classic match of the season between No. 16 Valdosta State and No. 7 West Florida, the Argos won four of six singles matches to claim the victory, 4-2, but VSU had its chances with an early 2-0 lead and was unable to hang on for the win.

Despite the loss, VSU (16-4) won 16-straight matches this season, won the outright Gulf South Conference regular season title with a 10-0 record, claimed its 13thGulf South Conference Championship, marking the most of any school in conference history and hosted the NCAA Regional for the first time since 2011. The Blazers now are 52-23 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

UWF (22-6) advances to the NCAA Division II National Championship round at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs, Fla., May 21-24.

VSU came out on fire in the doubles point as senior Jordi Mas and junior Axel Holm won at No. 2, 6-3 and in another classic match, juniors Yohan Nguyen and Axel Holm won at No. 1 doubles with a 6-4 win over No. 25-ranked duo of Serdar Bojadijev and Vitinho Galvao for a 1-0 lead.

Singles, like in the previous two matches with UWF this season, was a dogfight as VSU took a 2-0 lead on a straight-set win by Nguyen at No. 3 over Lucas Sanchez, 7-5, 6-3. UWF’s Pedro Cordeiro won at No. 6 in straight-sets over freshman Robert Cizek, 6-3, 6-3 for a 2-1 VSU lead.

UWF tied the match at 2-2 as No. 74 Juan Cabrera downed sophomore Florian Simbozel at No. 2, in three sets, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4. The Argos then took a 3-2 lead with a win at No. 4 as Rafaitin won 6-1 in the third set over Pineda.

At the top spot, in another outstanding match between No. 14 senior Jordi Mas and No. 5 Bojadijev, Bojadijev won the first set, 6-2, but Mas rallied for a huge 7-6 win in a 7-4 tiebreaker in the second set and Bojadijev won the third set 6-3 to clinch the match.

VSU had leads at Nos. 3, 4, 5, in the second set after the Blazers won each of the first sets, but the Argos won the second set at No. 4 as Robin Rafaitin evened the match with No. 30 senior Xavi Pineda and Juan Motta won at No. 5, 6-4, over Holm to force a third set. In the third set at No. 5, Motta led 5-4 when the match was clinched.