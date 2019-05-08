//NCAA Tennis Selection Show Set for 8 P.M. Tuesday Evening on NCAA.com

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – Coming off a 4-2 victory in the Gulf South Conference Championship, the No. 16 Valdosta State men’s tennis team will find out if it will host a portion of the NCAA South Regional as the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Tennis Championship field is unveiled Tuesday evening at 8 p.m. on NCAA.com.

The Blazers downed West Florida for the second time this season in the GSC Championship match last Saturday and headed into the GSC Championship as the No. 2-ranked team in the South Region behind Barry University. VSU has won 15-straight matches and is 15-3 on the year.

The South Region is comprised of the Gulf South Conference, Sunshine State Conference and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conferences. The winners of each of the three conference championships will earn automatic berths into the regional and the remaining five teams for the regional will earn at-large berths. The NCAA South Regional will be May 11-14, and will be contested at two sites with four teams at each site. The winners of each site will advance to the NCAA National Championship Finals May 21-24 at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs, Fla.

VSU is seeking its 25th entry into the NCAA Championship as the Blazers are 51-22 all-time with two national championships and three runner-up finishes. VSU has qualified for the NCAA Championship five-straight years. The 51 wins are fifth-most in NCAA Division II.

Check back with vstateblazers.com following the selection show for updates on where and when VSU will play.