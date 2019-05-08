//Men’s Golf Heads to NCAA Super Regional at Mission Inn Resort
Local SportsMay 8, 2019

Men’s Golf Heads to NCAA Super Regional at Mission Inn Resort

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State men’s golf team heads to the 2019 NCAA Super Regional Thursday-Saturday at Howey-In-The-Hills, Fla., at Mission Inn Resort.

The Super Regional is hosted by Rollins College.

Related posts