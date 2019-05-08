Local SportsMay 8, 2019 Men’s Golf Heads to NCAA Super Regional at Mission Inn Resort Share with friends VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State men’s golf team heads to the 2019 NCAA Super Regional Thursday-Saturday at Howey-In-The-Hills, Fla., at Mission Inn Resort. The Super Regional is hosted by Rollins College. Related posts Registration Now Open for 2019…NCAA Tennis Selection Show Set…Valiant Blazer Comeback Falls Short…No. 16 Valdosta State Men’s…Former VSU Star Ready For…Atlanta Dream Ready For PreseasonAmericus-Sumter Wrestler Signs Scholarship‘Cats Firing Up For Spring…Titletown Wrestlers Rep At National…No. 18 Blazer Softball Selected…