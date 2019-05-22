//Lowndes Hires New Basketball Coach

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School has hired Reshon Benjamin, the new Lowndes boy’s basketball coach.

Benjamin was a basketball star himself at LHS. He played all four years under four different coaches.

Benjamin earned All-Region Second Team honors as a senior. Following his days as a Viking, Benjamin committed to Lees-McCrae College where he went on to play all four years.

The Vikings have struggled just a little bit the last couple years and Benjamin hopes to change the culture and make the program the school and fans can be proud of.

He knows what it takes to win and be successful. Expect the Vikings to be on the rise while Benjamin is the head coach.