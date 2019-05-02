//Lowndes Begins Spring Practice

Share with friends













VALDOSTA, Ga. – After making it to the semifinals last season, the Vikings are looking to pick up where they left off today in their first padded practice of 2019.

The Vikings began practice with the circle drill which is a drill that teaches the basics of pursuit and tackling. This drill is the drill that gets the adrenaline going.

It did just that as the Vikings looked focus and ready to play.

They were extremely solid in every position even this early on in the spring.

The key to their possible state championship run will be the quarterback play which gets better each time the Vikings take the practice field.

On the 17th, the Vikings will host Warner Robins at 7pm.

They’ll open up their regular season against Drew at 8pm at Martin Stadium on the 23rd of August.