//Leadership Lowndes Group Fundraises for Youth Non-Profit Titletown Titans

VALDOSTA – On Friday, May 17, Leadership Lowndes Group 1 held a clay shoot tournament to benefit the Titletown Titans.

Group members Alice Popielarz, Berinda Nwakamma, David Schott, Matt Seber, Bill Shenton, and Kara Hope Hanson organized the fundraiser and raffle at the Southwind Sporting Clays as a part of their Leadership Lowndes community service project.

The beneficiary, the Titletown Titans, is a non-profit organization that is committed to bettering the lives of Valdosta youth through academics and athletics programs. President James Gatlin, Vice President Randell Redish, and team parent Brandy Fox spoke to the attendees about the purpose of the Titans and how their participation in the clay shoot benefits the organization and its youth. Seven teams participated in the tournament and were treated to lunch courtesy of Big Nick’s.

Nexxtep’s team won first place in the event, with prizes courtesy of sponsor JayMar Farms LLC.

“We are so grateful for the contributions of all involved to help our group support the Titletown Titans,” said Berinda Nwakamma, Leadership Lowndes Member. “We are passionate about this organization that provides the youth in our community an opportunity to excel inside and outside of the classroom, and it is an honor to assist them in reaching their goals.”

Groups from Leadership Lowndes Class of 2019 have been working since January on community service projects to give back to the Valdosta-Lowndes County area. These fundraisers and events for various non-profit organizations will continue through October and have already logged more than 200 community service hours. For more information about Leadership Lowndes, please visit www.leadershiplowndes.com.