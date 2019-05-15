Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Georgia has a lot of talent on wrestling teams all around the state.

One wrestler in particular that’s turning heads is Noah Pettigrew from Valdosta High School.

Pettigrew is a freshman state champion and one of three 195-pound wrestlings in the top 10 of the class of 2022 rankings. Noah is a returning Cadet Fargo champ at 195 pounds and is also a schoolboy Pan-Am champ in both freestyle and Greco-Roman.

According to The Open Mat,

While he’s (Pettigrew) ranked third in the class rankings, he’s not the only Georgian in the top 10. Joining him and checking in at No. 9 is Woodland’s Caleb Henson. Henson was a state runner-up in Class 5A at 126 pounds to previously nationally ranked Jackson DiSario who was also the defending champ at the weight. In freestyle, he was a Southeast Regional runner-up to the aforementioned Singleton and a Fargo Cadet All-American.

Georgia always has a pool of talent in every sport but the class of 2022 is something special and will not be copied.

More Info: Georgia Has Some Special Talent in High School Wrestling