//Garrett and Van Auken Earn D2CCA All-Region Honors

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Valdosta State junior outfielder Haley Garrett earned D2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) First Team All-South Region honors and sophomore pitcher Caylie Van Auken earned second team honors, the organization announced Wednesday.

Garrett, a native of Valdosta, Ga., is hitting .356 for second on the team in 51 starts. She has 52 his to lead the team and 41 runs scored, which also leads the team. Garrett has eight doubles and is second in home runs with ten, while recording 27 RBI for fourth on the team. She is slugging .616 to lead the team and is reaching base at a .434 clip, while going a perfect 5 of 5 in stolen bases. Garrett has 37 assists in the outfield in 39 chances for a .949 fielding percentage.

She earned second team all-conference honors this season and is fifth in the GSC in home runs (10). Garrett leads the team with 12 multi-hit games this season and had a season-high eight-game hitting streak during the year, while reaching base in 13-straight games during the season for the third-highest on the team. Garrett will now move onto the national ballot for All-America consideration.

Van Auken, a native of Seminole, Fla., earned second team all-region honors after earning a spot on the GSC All-Tournament Team and second team all-conference accolades this season. She has a 1.59 ERA to lead the team, while recording a 16-5 record in 29 appearances with 22 starts. She has 17 complete games with four shutouts and two saves. Van Auken has pitched in a team-high 158 innings, allowing 132 hits, 49 runs – 36 earned, walked 18 and fanned 182 as teams are hitting .221 against her.

She is 33rdnationally in ERA and third in the league, while ranking fifth in the GSC in hits allowed per seven innings (5.85), while ranking third in the GSC in shutouts (4). She is fourth nationally in strikeout-to-walk ratio at a 10.11 clip to lead the GSC, while ranking 23rdnationally in strikeouts (182) for first in the league. She is 25thnationally and second in the conference in strikeouts per seven innings at an 8.1 clip, while she is 13thnationally in walks allowed per seven innings at an 0.8 clip.

The Blazers battle Tampa in the first game of the 2019 NCAA South Regional at University of West Florida Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET. Fans can access links to live stats, audio/video streaming, ticket information and more at vstateblazers.com on the softball schedule page.