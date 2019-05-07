//Former VSU Star Ready For NFL

VALDOSTA – Former VSU football player, Stephen Denmark was drafted in the NFL Draft and is ready for stardom.
Denmark was drafted in the seventh round by the Chicago Bears and the fifth Blazer ever to be drafted to the NFL.
Denmark had 55 total tackles last year and earned second team All-GSC honors.
According to WCTV,
“It’s still overwhelming, kind of, but it’s definitely exciting,” Denmark said at Monday’s ring ceremony. “Just living out your childhood dreams and finally getting a ring. You’ve finally got something to celebrate for. I thought it was going to happen, I believe it’s going to happen all the time, but as the rounds continued to go on, it did get a little frustrating. But, I just kept a positive mind and just went in it and whatever happens, happens.”