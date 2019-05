Share with friends











By Tiara Battle

VALDOSTA, Ga. – On June 22nd, NFL defensive star, Kenny Moore, will be hosting a free football camp for kids between 8-14 years old.

The camp is set to take place at the Valdosta State University Fieldhouse on 605 West Mary Street between 12pm-2pm.

How to register:

https://colts.formstack.com/forms/kenny_moore_youth_football_camp