//Five Blazers Names to All-GSC Baseball Team

VALDOSTA – Five Valdosta State baseball players have been named on the All-GSC baseball team.

VSU senior shortstop DJ King and senior third baseman Josh Broughton earned first team honors, while junior second baseman Jowenrick Daantji, junior outfielder Logan Stephens and junior pitcher Tristan Cone were named to the second team.

According to Valdosta State University,

The Blazers had five selections to the all-conference teams as it was third-most among league members. Mississippi College had the most with seven total selections, while West Florida had six honorees. VSU’s two first team selections also marked the third-most with West Florida having a league-best five first teamers and Delta State was second with three first team honorees.

Mike Jeffcoat, head coach at West Florida, earned GSC Coach of the Year honors, while his freshman Tony Rossi was named GSC Freshman of the Year and his pitcher Andrew Vaccaio was named Pitcher of the Year. Mississippi College’s Blaine Crim was named GSC Player of the Year for 2019.