//Cook Looks To Add Another State Title To Résumé

VALDOSTA – Cook High School baseball looks to add another state title as they play in the Sweet 16 today.

Cook baseball has a few state titles already but they want more and that’s exactly what they’re doing. The Hornets have 12 freshmen and 4 seniors on the team so they could be contenders for a while.

They play Southeast Bulloch today at 4:30 P.M. in a double-header. If they split today, they’ll play a third game tomorrow. Whoever wins this series will play in the Elite 8 against either Hart County or Ringgold.