//Chastain Sneaks by Lynch to Win GAGP Blitz

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Golf Club of Cairo Golfer Louie Chastian edged golfing partner and Golf Club of Cairo member Ted Lynch by one point in the Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Michelob Ultra Blitz held at Kinderlou Forest Golf Course and played on greens running at a 10.5 on the stimp meter.

On the front nine Lynch posted birdies on hole #2 a 503 yard par 5 and # 4 a 504 yard par 5.

Chastian posted a birdie on hole #6 349 yard par 4. To cut Lynches lead to 4 points.

On the back nine Chastain started with a birdie 3 a 320 yard par 4 and posted 14 points to Lynches 11 points to win by 1 with the points differential.

Chastain added the Michelob Ultra Par 3 Challenge to his winnings on the par 3 144 yard #17.

Jim Ellis of The Golf of Cairo lit up the front nine with birdies on hole #7 a 249 yard par 4 and hole #8 a 114 par #3. He continue with 2 more birdies on hole 14 a 302 par 4 and hole #15 a 106 yard par 3 to take third place.

Ellis and Lynch led the the field with 3 skins each.

4th place went to Golf Club of Valdosta Golfer Jack Coffey, followed by David Beals of the Golf Club of Thomasville who had 1 skin as well on the par 4 #18.

6th place went Matt Granger Golf Club Of Savannah and Jeff Freedman Golf Club of Thomasville.

7th place went Golf Club of Cairo members Jerome Martin and Billy Walden.

Sonny Marshall Golf Club of Cairo took the final prize spot and added a skin on hole #12 316 par 4.

Stonebridge GC in Albany will host the June Event on June 19. Entry fee is $35.00 for GAGP Members includes golf and prizes.

Non- members is $40.00 and Stonebridge members $15.00.

Golfers interested in playing should contact the GAGP (John Ungar) at 614-441-3965 e-mail gaamateurgolfer @yahoo.com.

Deadline to enter is Wednesday June12 and is open to senior golfers 50 years old and older