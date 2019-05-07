//‘Cats Firing Up For Spring Football

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High School Wildcats are back at work this spring after a deep run in the playoffs last year.

Valdosta looked very conditioned and physical yesterday in the South Georgia heat. Quarterbacks were able to warm up with the receivers and senior quarterback Tate Rodemaker looked was accurate with every single throw.

When they defensive line and offensive line lined up against each other, the defensive line overpowered them every single time. The running game was never able to get going.

There were several college recruiters at the practice including Purdue, Georgia, Florida, Liberty University, Clemson and Newberry.

There’s a lot of optimism this year as the ‘Cats have some big names on the offense and are going into the second year with offensive coordinator, Josh Crawford.