//Brooks County Basketball Hires Former Valdosta, Lowndes Assistant

VALDOSTA – Darious Dennard, former Valdosta High and Lowndes High assistant basketball coach, was hired yesterday to take over the Brooks County Trojans boys basketball team.

Dennard has coach at some big time places like Middle Georgia before coming to South Georgia.

Under former coach, Brandon Dawkins, the Trojans didn’t do too well and Dennard is looking to turn that around. Dawkins went 31-77 as head coach of the Trojans.

Expect a culture change and Brooks County to be a threat while Dennard is there.