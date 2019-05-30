//Atlanta to Host 2021 All-Star Game

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – It was announced last night that the Atlanta Braves will host the 2021 MLB All-Star game.

Atlanta has recently moved to SunTrust Park and it is a great venue for a big event like the All-Star game and MLB thought the same.

The All-Star game has been played in Atlanta a few times including the games in 1972 and 2000. The town is full of joy and optimism for the prestigious game to come back to North Georgia.

Although the game is two years ahead, it has given the Braves, the city and the fans a little confidence and energy.