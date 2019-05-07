//Atlanta Dream Ready For Preseason

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – The Atlanta Dream, WNBA team, will be coming to the Albany Civic Center on Friday, May 17th.

The Dream have 16 players reporting to preseason camp and three who won’t make it to camp.

They’ll be celebrating their 12th year in the WNBA this year. The Dream have made the playoffs nine times, winning conference titles in 2013, 2011 and 2010.

According to the Atlanta Dream Website,

Atlanta starts off the season with a pair of preseason games in a two-day tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena that will feature the Dallas Wings, the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun. The Dream will face the Wings Monday, May 13 at 5:00 p.m. and the Liberty on Tuesday, May 14 at 5:00 p.m. The Dream will then head south for its third preseason game, where they will meet the Washington Mystics in Albany, Ga. at the Albany Civic Center Friday, May 17 at 7:00 p.m. It will mark the team’s first game in the state of Georgia outside of Atlanta city limits.

