Share with friends











VALDOSTA – We’re through the 1/3 mark of the season and the Atlanta Braves are only getting better.

Even though Atlanta is only a 1-1/2 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies, the Braves are the best team in the NL East right now. The lineup is finally where the Braves want it. They moved Ronald Acuna Jr. to the lead off spot and it has helped tremendously.

Atlanta seems unstoppable after winning five straight series.

With the addition of Austin Riley, Atlanta looks good. The youth is really helping this team.

The starting pitching is probably the best it’s been in the past decade. Max Fried, Mike Soroka, Julio Teheran, Mike Foltynewicz, Kevin Gausman are kicking it up a notch. They didn’t start off the season well but lately, it seems like no one can hit off them.

The bullpen still needs some work but it has gotten better since Touki Toussaint and Sean Newcomb were moved from the starting rotation to the bullpen. Other bullpen pitchers that have stepped up are Luke Jackson and Jacob webb.

This team looks like it’s finally putting all the pieces together to win another division championship. These hot summer months will really show how good this team is.

More Info: Atlanta Braves In a Good Spot Right Now