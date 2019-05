Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Americus-Sumter wrestler, Henry Wilson, became the first person to sign a scholarship in ASHS history in wrestling.

Wilson signed to Truett McConnell in Cleveland, Georgia. Truett McConnell is a Christian Liberal Arts school.

Wilson was choosing between Brewton-Parker and Truett McConnell before finally making a decision.

Wilson is planning on majoring in Criminal Justice and minoring in Psychology.