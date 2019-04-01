Share with friends













VALDOSTA – After an up and down weekend, we are down to the Final 4 in the NCAA Tournament.

Big Upsets. What else can i say? Three of the four games over the weekend were upsets. Texas Tech defeated 1-seed Gonzaga, Auburn defeated Kentucky and Michigan State took down the top seeded Duke Blue Devils.

March definitely ended with a lot of madness.

Now we’re down to the Final 4. Who will come out on top? Who can say they mastered the NCAA?

This Saturday, April 6th, Auburn will try to upset another top team in the Virginia Cavaliers and Texas Tech will face the Spartans of Michigan State.

This has been one of the craziest tournaments that I can remember.

Who will be the King of the NCAA?