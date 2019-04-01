//VSU Men’s Golf Team Going To Argonaut Invitational

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University men’s golf team is heading to Pensacola, Florida to participate in the Argonaut Invitational today and tomorrow.

The Blazers are one of the 12 teams in the 18-team field that are ranked in the Top 40 of the Golfstat Rankings.

According to Valdosta State University Athletics,

No. 30 Lee, along with No. 35 Arkansas Tech, the No. 39 Blazers and No. 40 Lindenwood round out the top 40 teams. No. 49 Southwestern Oklahoma State, No. 55 Montevallo, No. 68 Delta State, No. 98 Christian Brothers and Spring Hill round out the field. VSU will send senior Matt Anderson, freshman Brock Healy, sophomore Wesley Hanson and freshman Davis and Gage Smith for the Blazers’ lineup, while junior Jordan Long will be playing as an individual.



