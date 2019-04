Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School will host the GHSA State Track Sectionals for Class 6A on Saturday, May 4 from 10:30 am until 7:00 pm on the track of the new Valdosta High School (4590 Inner Perimeter Road).

This meet is for Regions 1, 2, 4 and 6.

Admission is $5, children 3 and under are free. Big Nick’s will be offering concessions throughout the day.

For more information contact, VCS Athletics Director, Coach Reginald Mitchell at (229) 671-6049 or via email atrmitchell@gocats.org.