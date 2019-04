Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High golf team traveled to Warner Robbins Tuesday, April 16th and played in the Bear Invitational.

The team of Padgett Chitty, Reese Adams, and Rachel Massingill placed first with a score of 244 coming in First place. The team of Grace Lansdell, Macee Chappius, and Bry Mathis shot a 266.

Padgett Chitty was the low medalist with a score of 73.