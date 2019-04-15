//Valdosta High Girl’s and Boy’s Tennis Starting GHSA Playoffs Tomorrow

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Wednesday April 10th, the Valdosta High School boys and girls tennis teams participated in the Region 1 6-A tournament hosted by Lee county.

Both VHS teams were the 2nd seeds going into the tournament with records of 6-2 in region play. The 1st seed teams (Coffee Co. boys and girls) were exempt from participating in the tournament. The Wildcats and Lady Cats successfully defended their positions with sweeps against Lee county, earning a 2nd place finish in the region and the chance to host the first round of the state playoffs.

\Valdosta High School will host Forest Park High School on Tuesday April 16th at 1:00 at McKey Park for the first round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA State Tennis Championship.