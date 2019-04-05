//Valdosta Baseball Sweeps Coffee

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta High baseball swept the Coffee Trojans 10-0 in the first and 9-1 in the second game.

The ‘Cats proved that Tuesday’s loss to the Trojans was a fluke.

Valdosta ended the first game with a mercy rule; scoring all 10 runs before the 7th inning. They scored four runs in the first inning, five in the fifth inning and one in the sixth.

Coffee couldn’t stop the Valdosta’s hot bats.

In the second game, Valdosta won 9-1. They looked even better in the second game because they were consistent with hits and runs every inning.

The ‘Cats scored two runs in the first inning, four runs in the second inning and one run in the third, fourth and fifth inning.

Valdosta jumped back to a 5-4 record in the region and are only two games behind the front runner in the region, Houston County.

Valdosta’s next game is on Tuesday, April 9th, at Lowndes High School. This will be game number two of the baseball edition of the Winnersville Classic.