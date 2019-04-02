//Valdosta Baseball Looking To Get Back On Track

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High baseball team will travel to Coffee High School to take on the Trojans in a region 1-6A match up.

The ‘Cats come into the game with a 15-5 record and 3-3 in the region. Having lost their last two region games, they look to get back on track and pull in closer to Lee County.

Coffee, on the other hand, comes in with a 7-12 record. They’ve struggled a little bit this year but it’s not going to stop them from ending the year on a good note.

Today’s game will start at 6 P.M. and will broadcast on 106.9 fm or 1450 am.