//Spring Practices Creeping Up On The ‘Cats

VALDOSTA, Ga. – After winning their 24th state championship in the 2015-16 season, the Valdosta Wildcats are trying to find ways to get back to the same level of dominance.

Last year the Cats went 8-5 in which was supposed to be somewhat of another down year but they seemed to get better and better after a disappointing start. They proceeded to go 3-1 in region and made it to the third round of playoffs where they lost to a, at the time, 10-2 Dacula team. Leading that team was son of head coach, Tate Rodemaker.

Rodemaker threw for over 3,500 yards and 31 touchdowns. Assisting him in a lot of those yards were Jaheim Bell, Tarrell Roberts and Aalah Brown. Other honorable mentions in those receiving yards were Devonta Berrianand Willie Trapp. In rushing yards, the guy leading the charge was Rajaez Mosley with over 1,100 yards.

This year, they’ll be without their top rusher and two of those guys in the receiving game. Mosley and Berrian are seniors. Brown has transferred to Valwood.

Losing Aalah Brown is a big deal but to say that the Wildcats will be all right is an understatement.

Returning and ready to further prove their talent in the receiving corp is Jaheim Bell, Tarrell Roberts, JavonteSherman, and Willie Trapp. Bell in this offseason has managed to rack up over a dozen of offers. He proved to be fairly dominant in the 2018-19 season and is expected to really prove he has five star abilities in his final year with the Cats. Roberts in build is smaller than Bell, standing at 5’7 but he is really just as dynamic with the ball in his hands. He put up over 700 receiving yards just like his three star teammate. Sherman and Trapp didn’t get as many touches as these two guys but expect them to have a breakout year this season. Another piece of information to note is that Sherman won top wide receiver at the MVP Camp of this year.

As stated previously, Rodemaker is leader of the team and fortunately has one more year. It is possible that in his senior year he throws for over 4,000 yards. This is a player that has everything going for him. He has the grades, the test scores, the skill, and the size to play at the Division 1 level. Expect the three star to pick up several more division 1 offers in 2019.

One of the biggest keys to come back on the offensive line is MarkAnthony Audain. Audain is 6’2 weighing at nearly 270 pounds. He is a big guy and is one of very few to return for the Cats.

Next up in the running back position is Shavious Wright. Though losing the power and toughness in the position with Mosley leaving, Wright brings it right back. Like a lot of those returning to prove themselves, Wright didn’t get a ton of touches as Mosley was the go to guy. Shavious in his 5’10 stature at 200 pounds will be hard to take down at running back. The Cats won’t lack a bit of strength and toughness in Wright’s first start.

Four key returners of many on the defensive side will beupcoming juniors Joshua Hill and Jylon Bennett then Maxwell Cherelus and upcoming sophomore Isaiah Holland at defensive back. Hill is over 250 pounds and Bennett just over 220. Both will provide that punch the Cats will need when pressuring the quarterback. Upcoming junior, Cherelus, at 5’11 is showing signs of greatness this offseason and is speedy for a defensive back. He attended his first MVP Camp this offseason. Holland attended the Rivals combine.

With all of the keys, the Cats could be something special in 2019.

They will host their annual spring game on May 17th.