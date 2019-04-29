//Pine Grove Middle Runner Wins In Jacksonville

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Local student-athlete, Kendall Johnson continued her first-place winning streak and set another personal record in the 800-meter run while recently competing at the Inaugural B3R Sports Youth Track & Field Invitational in Jacksonville, FL on Sunday, April 28.

Johnson, who is only a sixth-grade student at Pine Grove Middle School and began running track in February 2019, clocked 2:32.36 in the 800-meter run at the Jacksonville event.

The time convincingly broke Johnson’s former personal record of 2:35.24 set on March 29, 2019 at the Lowndes High School Hiram Johnson Invitational, where she ran as an independent runner.

Johnson earned a first-place medal for her performance at the Lowndes High School Invitational meet.

During the race at the B3R Sports Invitational, Johnson solidified her position early and had a strong, determined finish. Her nearest competitor finished nearly 8 seconds after her. Johnson outran all of the other 12-year-old runners, who represented four different track clubs from Jacksonville, FL and Atlantic Beach, FL.

Johnson completed her first season of Track & Field competition as an undefeated champion in the 800-meter run at the regional conference event held in Tifton, GA on March 18, 2019. As expected, she is taking it all in stride