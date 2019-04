Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The National Football League is set to announce 2019 NFL schedules on Wednesday at 8 P.M.

Teams are ready to get back on the gridiron and win the coveted Super Bowl. They want to know what kind of path it takes to get there.

The 2019 preseason schedule has already been released earlier this year.

The Falcons are itching to know when they play the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers among many others.

More Info: NFL Set To Release NFL Schedule Wednesday Night