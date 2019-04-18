//NFL Releases 2019 Schedules

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The NFL released all 32 teams schedules last night.

The Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Bucs, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars are in for an exciting season. These teams are facing teams in the regular season that they normally wont see unless they make it to the playoffs or Super Bowl.

Atlanta has a few interesting match ups. They open the season at Minnesota and have a Sunday night game in week 2. They’ll face a few AFC teams and then they’ll play the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving night.

After some big trades this offseason, I’m sure everyone’s wondering what the Cleveland Browns schedule is. They start the season against the Tennessee Titans and have a Monday night game at the New York Jets in week 2. Their first seven games are pretty tough as they the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and then the New England Patriots. ESPN predicts them to go 11-5 this season.

We’ll see who has what it takes to get to the Super Bowl.

More Info: 2019 NFL Schedules Released