//NFL Draft: Falcons QB Ryan Better Off In 2019

By Tiara Battle

ATLANTA, Ga. – Today is the last day of the NFL Draft.

In the 2018 NFL football season, the Falcons went 7-9 and in those 16 games, quarterback Matt Ryan was sacked 42 times.

The last time Ryan was sacked that consistently throughout the season was in 2013 with 44 sacks.

The Atlanta Falcons made sure that in the 2019 NFL draft, they would at least attempt to solve that issue.

In the 14th pick of the NFL Draft, the Falcons grabbed Chris Lindstrom from Boston College. Lindstrom was a highly touted guard who provides proficiency and vigor. He was one of the most if not the most versatile guard for 2019. He measures 6’4 at 308 pounds.

In the 31st pick of the NFL Draft, the Falcons grabbed Kaleb McGary from Washington. McGary is an offensive tackle who has all of the tangibles. Measuring 6’7 at 317 pounds, he’s a player that can be dominant with the proper coaching.

With these picks, it’s apparent that the Falcons are looking to get back to where they were in 2016 when they made a Super Bowl appearance and Ryan was named MVP.