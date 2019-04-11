//New Turf In Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – New turf was laid down in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday.

They went from FieldTurf’s “Revolution 360” system to a newer FieldTurf system called “CORE.”

The whole process took nine days and was finished on Tuesday.

Atlanta’s soccer team, Atlanta United, was the first to practice on the new turf and they couldn’t enjoy it anymore than they did.

The whole turf replacement cost about $700,000.

Scott Jenkins, Stadium General Manager, said the turf will likely be replaced every two years because of heavy use from the Atlanta Falcons, High School events and Atlanta United.

