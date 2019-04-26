//Madden 20 Game To Include College Football Playoff

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The new Madden 20 video game will have Patrick Mahomes on the cover and will include the college football playoff.

This is great news for NCAA football video game fans. NCAA hasn’t come out with a football game in 5+ years. Madden has decided to add it and make those fans happy.

The game will have you play as a quarterback through the college ranks and try to win the national championship before you enter the draft.

You can play for only 10 schools including the Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Oklahoma Sooners, Clemson Tigers, USC Trojans, Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes, Oregon Ducks and Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The new game is set to release on august 2nd.

More Info: Madden 20 Set To Release In August