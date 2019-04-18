//Lowndes Soccer Wins Region

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Lowndes Boys soccer won the 2019 region 1-7A title Wednesday night at Tifton.

The game was a mirror of this year’s region challenges. Coming into the game Lowndes had suffered losses at Camden and Colquitt in the 1st round of region play and held the 3rd seed in region. The last stretch of all 3 games to Colquitt, Camden and Tift again would need to be victorious for the Vikings to win a title.

The team was well on its way to doing this with a 1-0 win at Camden and 3-0 win vs Colquitt Co and just needed to finish out with Tift Co. The night was amazing and one to be remembered. It was a great display of team play and perseverance.

Lowndes was down 1-0 at half to the blue devils. Ashton Musgrove scored the equalizer from a loose ball in the 6 yard box in the 2nd half to take the Vikings to overtime. While pelting Tift goalkeeper with several shots in overtime, none hit the back of the net, which forced the pk shoot out.

Five seniors took shots and would come up 100% on all 5. This was exactly what was needed because it was not until Tift took their 5th shot that Lowndes Goalie Brian Palacios stopped the shot to seal the victory.

Their season record is 8-8 currently and we host Roswell in the 1st round of Playoffs April 24 at 5:30.