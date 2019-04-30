//Lowndes Boy’s Golf Region Champs, Girl’s Individual Qualifiers

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Lowndes boy’s golf team won Region Champs with the girls’s qualifying two golfers for the State Tournament.

Congratulations to Ebby Somers and Molly Davis for securing a spot at the State Tournament. Ebby was the low medalist shooting a 78 while Molly was the second individual qualifier shooting an 84.

The boys team of Corbin Bailey,Ethan Kolisz, Carter Gaskins,Matt Page, Robert Woodard, Josh Branch and Max Hatcher placed 1st in the area tournament and region 1-7A securing a spot in the State Tournament. The boys had a team score of 312 defeating Tift Co in a playoff for the championship.