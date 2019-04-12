//Lowndes Baseball Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Lowndes High baseball will travel to Tift County today to take on the Blue Devils in a big region 1-7A double-header match up.

The Vikings are coming off a big win against Valdosta on Tuesday. The Vikings came into the bottom of the 7th down 5-2 when all of a sudden the bases were loaded and Dalton Smith hit a walk-off grand slam.

Lowndes comes into the games with a 14-9 record and 6-2 in the region. According to MaxPreps, the Vikings are ranked 790 in the country and 41st in the state.

Tift County, on the other hand, comes in not with the best record but is still possible to win the region. If they win both games today, they definitely have a shot. They have to play a perfect game to win both games against the Vikings though.

Lowndes’ next games will be next Friday as they host the Wildcats of Camden County.

Today’s ball games will broadcast on Newstalk 105.9 starting at 4:30 P.M.