//Lowndes Baseball Clinches Region Championship

VALDOSTA – Lowndes High baseball defeated swept Tift County Friday to win back-to-back Region Championships.

Lowndes defeated Tift County 2-0 in the first game and 10-0 in the second game. The Vikings are on a roll after defeating Valdosta off a walk-off grand slam last week then winning the Region Championship. It seems like no one can beat them right now.

Lowndes currently has a record of 16-9 and 8-2 in the region. They’ve defeated some great teams this year including Valdosta, Colquitt County and Tift County.

They have two more region games to finish off the regular season. Those games will take place this Friday as they take on the Camden County Wildcats in a double-header.

They will start at 4:30 and will broadcast on Newstalk 105.9.