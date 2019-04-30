//GHSA Thinking Of Moving Venue of Football State Championships

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The GHSA announced that they are thinking of moving the 2019 football State Finals to another venue.

The football state finals have been played in Atlanta from 2008-2018. That might change this year.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium charged $600,000 to secure the two days for the finals which is more than what the GHSA wants.

They’re already looking to move the finals to Georgia State Stadium at the old Turner Field in Atlanta. Other venues that would work is Sanford stadium in Athens, Bobby Dodd stadium or Georgia Southern’s stadium.

The attendance for last years games were over 40,000 people.

The GHSA isn’t looking to go back to participating schools hosting the state finals. They want to keep it at a neutral site.

More Info: GHSA Thinking of Moving State Title Venue