//GHSA State Baseball Playoffs Starting Today

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Both Lowndes and Valdosta High School will be hosting the first round of the 2019 State Playoffs tonight.

Lowndes will be hosting Etowah High School out of Woodstock, Georgia. A few weeks ago, Lowndes clinched the region 1-7A title and are at a season high right now with confidence. They come into the series with a 18-10 record and 10-2 record in the region.

The series starts tonight with a double-header starting at 4:30 P.M. and then the second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the first game ends. If they split the series, they’ll have a third game tomorrow. If Lowndes advances to the second round, they’ll face either Kennesaw Mountain or East Coweta.

The games will broadcast on 105.9 FM.

Valdosta High School is coming off a good finish to the regular season and finished second in region 1-6A with a 21-8 record. The ‘Cats will be hosting M.L. King High School in the first round tonight. If Valdosta advances to the second round, they’ll play either Lakeside or Effingham County.

The double-header games will broadcast on 106.9 FM starting at 5:30 P.M.